Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $64.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AZZ by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AZZ by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

