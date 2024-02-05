Silver X Mining Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:AGX)

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver X Mining in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Silver X Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silver X Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

Silver X Mining stock opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Silver X Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining ( CVE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.80 million during the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 73.26%.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

