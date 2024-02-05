Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

SPG stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

