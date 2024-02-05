Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Holdings Reduced by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $187.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

