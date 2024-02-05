Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 199.55% from the stock’s current price.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

