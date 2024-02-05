Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Financial Review

Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Skylark alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skylark and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylark 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 3 3 0 2.50

Profitability

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.00%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Skylark.

This table compares Skylark and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylark N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA 0.77% 1.06% 0.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skylark and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $187.43 million 5.82 $1.50 million $0.13 752.37

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than Skylark.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Skylark on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylark

(Get Free Report)

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc. It operates various Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan's, Syabu-Yo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashino Mori Coffee, Karayoshi, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, La Ohana, GRAND BUFFET, Festa Garden, Papageno, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, FLO Prestige, Café Grazie, SYABU-YO, Skylark, Aiya, YOKOHAMA Steakhouse, and SHABU-YO brand names. The company also provides foodstuffs and concession stand products delivery, store cleaning and maintenance, and linen supply services. The company was formerly known as Skylark Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. in July 2018. Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Musashino, Japan.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.