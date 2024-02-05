SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded at TD Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,536,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

