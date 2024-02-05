SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

NYSE:SM opened at $35.76 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

