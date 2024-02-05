Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.