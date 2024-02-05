Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDHC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SDHC
Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Smith Douglas Homes
In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.