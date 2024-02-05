Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDHC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

NYSE:SDHC opened at $26.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

