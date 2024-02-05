Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.
Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
