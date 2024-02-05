Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDHC
Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance
Insider Activity at Smith Douglas Homes
In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
