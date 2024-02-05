Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

