Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of -1.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,056 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,471,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,338,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.