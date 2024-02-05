Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

