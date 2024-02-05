Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $39.00 on Monday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,660.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,660.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,508 shares of company stock worth $165,556. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.