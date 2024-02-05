S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $454.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $457.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

