SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,028,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

