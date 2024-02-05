SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $505.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

