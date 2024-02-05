Spire Wealth Management Acquires 22,057 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 921.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.53.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

