Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.