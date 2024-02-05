Spire Wealth Management Buys 26,095 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 599.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,527,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET opened at $273.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $276.99.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

