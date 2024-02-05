Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,640 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

FDS opened at $486.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.60 and its 200 day moving average is $446.26.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

View Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.