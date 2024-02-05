Spire Wealth Management Buys 26,818 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1,445.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $158.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

