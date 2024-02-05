Spire Wealth Management Buys 46,110 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 832.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Onsemi stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

