Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LMT opened at $425.97 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

