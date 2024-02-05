Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9,356.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.