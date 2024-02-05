Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,966.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130,815 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $36.53 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

