Spire Wealth Management Has $4.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.00 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

