Spire Wealth Management Has $4.31 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 650.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $309.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $275.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

