Spire Wealth Management Has $4.38 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,957 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.44 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

