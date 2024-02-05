Spire Wealth Management Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $245.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $246.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.