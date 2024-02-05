Spire Wealth Management Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 662,911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

