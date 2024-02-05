Spire Wealth Management Has $5.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $97.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

