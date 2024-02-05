Spire Wealth Management Has $5.34 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $504.45 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $508.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day moving average of $448.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

