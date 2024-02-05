Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after buying an additional 523,460 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $103.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

