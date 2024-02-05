Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $843.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $847.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $808.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

