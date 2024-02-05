Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSV opened at $76.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

