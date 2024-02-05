Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,499 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $297.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

