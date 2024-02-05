Spire Wealth Management Purchases 7,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

