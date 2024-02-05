Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

