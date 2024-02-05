Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 369.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

