Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,255.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,173.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $993.75. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

