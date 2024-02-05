Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.