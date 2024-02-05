Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $781.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $789.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

