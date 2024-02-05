Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,390 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a PE ratio of 902.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

