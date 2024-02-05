Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $604.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $573.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.17. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

