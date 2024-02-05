Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IUSV opened at $84.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

