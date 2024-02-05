Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $197.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.10.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

