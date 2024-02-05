Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.58.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of SPOT opened at $222.47 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $114.64 and a 1 year high of $224.45. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average of $170.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

