Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.58.
SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
