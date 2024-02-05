Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $222.47 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $224.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.